Charlotte leaders target Reagan Drive motels in crime crackdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte city leaders are expected to discuss and vote for changes to Reagan Drive, an area that has been notorious for various crimes over the years.

This is all part of the city’s Corridors of Opportunity program.

Monica Carney Holmes with the City of Charlotte says the main objective of the Corridors of Opportunity is to create growth and legacy and prosperity for existing residents and business owners within six underserved areas in Charlotte.

Right now, part of that plan is to tear down the Economy and Budget Inn motels on Raegan Drive, located along a stretch parallel to Interstate 85 that has seen its share of past crimes.

“It’s the center of human trafficking, drug trafficking, and other things you would not want to be part of between Atlanta and D.C.,” Holmes, the executive manager of the Corridors of Opportunity program, said.

She added that reducing the number of motel rooms in the area could potentially reduce the number of crimes.

“The number of hotel rooms and just how many hotel rooms there are and the easy access to get on and off the interstate really create this recipe for all of these negative things happening,” Holmes said.

There have been multiple crimes in recent months in the area, including August 2022, when two people were shot at a motel on Reagan Drive. Then, in October, two juveniles were also injured in a shooting.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s crime map, for this year there have been over 100 reported incidents including multiple aggravated assaults.

In an effort to change the narrative of the area, the city wants to spend roughly $4.2 million to buy the Economy and Budget Inn motels on Reagan Drive and have them demolished.

When it comes to people currently living in the motels, Holmes says the plan also includes finding new and better living situations for them.

“If we pass this on Monday and if we close on April 20, we will be working to find people new homes, meet their needs, have case workers assigned to them, give them any resources they may need,” she said.

When it comes to the future of the site, Holmes says there is more to come but she’s excited about the possibility of it becoming redeveloped.

“We will be working with our housing groups and housing and neighborhood services to issue a request for proposal for housing on the site,” she said. “That housing would likely have some for-sale components. We’re working closely with what the options are.”

Holmes added that Monday evening, the Charlotte City Council will have the final decision on moving forward with purchasing the property or not.

If the vote passes, Holmes said she would like to have the motels demolished as soon as possible - before the end of the year - to jump-start the journey of rebuilding the area.

