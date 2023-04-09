Vehicle chase ends in east Charlotte after suspects fire shots on I-277, 3 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three men were hurt after they fired shots from a vehicle and led an ensuing chase that ended near an east Charlotte neighborhood on Sunday morning.

According to Mecklenburg County deputies, the pursuit began after shots were fired from a vehicle on I-277.

Deputies pursued the suspect vehicle before it crashed into a tree on Matheson Avenue near Country Club Drive at Charlotte Country Club.

Officials said after the crash, the three men inside the vehicle attempted to run away, but were quickly taken into custody.

All three men sustained minor injuries during the incident, according to deputies.

Officials said that deputies did not fire at the suspects at any point during the incident.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the situation.

A WBTV crew at the scene could see crews working to clear part of the tree from the roadway and sidewalk area.

Related: Two injured in crash after leading deputies on chase in Chester County

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.