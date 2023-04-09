Sunshine, warm temperatures start the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Now that we are done with the rain, we have a warming trend on the way for this week. High pressure to our north will continue to push farther south, giving us some breezy but dry conditions over the next few days. The chances for rain will head our way again by the end of the week with a system moving out of the Gulf coast states.

Monday: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant.

Tuesday: Chilly AM, mild PM.

Wednesday: Sunny, warmer.

Get ready for some chilly nights and warmer afternoons to kick off this week.

Seven-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Tonight, will be clear and cold with lows in the 30s. Away from the city, with clear skies and lighter winds, some areas of frost will be possible.

Monday looks to be another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s.

Dry and pleasant weather will continue into the middle of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be noticeably warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

Thursday stays dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds; expect highs near 80 degrees.

The chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will return on Friday into Saturday with a storm system moving out of the Gulf of Mexico; highs will climb into the 70s and 80s.

Next Sunday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Have a wonderful week!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

