Sunshine returns for Easter Sunday as temperatures warm back up into next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will finally begin to build over the southeast today giving us some sunshine and drier conditions. Along with the dry conditions, we will be in for a warming trend with highs gradually warming back up into the 70s this week.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer.

After three consecutive days of rainfall, we will finally get some drier air moving into our area today. Expect decreasing clouds throughout the day and breezy conditions with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Rain chances over the next week. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Our Monday and Tuesday will start out chilly with temperatures in the 30s but with plenty of sunshine, highs will warm into the 60s and 70s by the afternoon.

Dry and pleasant weather will continue into the middle of the week. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs 70s. Thursday looks partly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 70s.

The chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will return on Friday and next Saturday with a storm system moving out of the Gulf of Mexico; expect highs in the 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful rest of your weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.