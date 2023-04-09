PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

3 taken to hospital after Delaware mall shooting

A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANA, Del. (AP) — A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate.

Delaware State Police said they were investigating the shooting at the Christiana Mall, in a northern community near Pennsylvania.

“We can confirm that there are 3 victims who were injured by gunfire and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment,” police said in a tweet. “There are currently no public safety concerns at Christiana Mall and the surrounding area.”

The mall would remain closed Saturday evening, police said in a statement.

The three people were shot in the food court area, WPVI-TV reported.

Police asked people to keep away as authorities investigate, but set up a reunification site at the north entrance for those trying to locate someone.

Additional details were not immediately available.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to gather more details on this shooting,” police said in a tweet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A CATS bus made an appearance on actor Jeremy Renner's Instagram story
Why did actor Jeremy Renner take a photo of a Charlotte bus in Nevada?
An attempted armed robbery Thursday night in Concord ended with a 17-year-old dead, police said.
Teen killed, 2 charged after attempted armed robbery in Concord, police say
CMPD Animal Care & Control is encouraging the community to come out and adopt dogs.
Charlotte animal shelter ‘overfull,’ desperate for adoptions, fosters
Grand Funk Railroad will be in concert on August 5.
2023 City of Kannapolis concerts and events announced
Weather impacting spring break travel at Charlotte airport
Hundreds of flights delayed, thousands pack Charlotte airport for holiday travel

Latest News

Backlash over Texas abortion pill ruling
Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirms there was a shooting on the...
5 of 6 Isle of Palms shooting victims released from hospital, city says
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook
The home was located in Gold Hill on Goldpark Rd.
Four dogs perish in Rowan Co. house fire