Man dies due to injuries sustained in Mooresville motorcycle crash

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Plaza Drive.
A man died after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in Mooresville earlier this week.
A man died after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in Mooresville earlier this week.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a semi-truck in Iredell County earlier this week.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, the crash happened on Plaza Drive near Lansing Circle on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the man on the motorcycle was traveling east on Plaza Drive when he hit the rear of the truck, which was stopped, waiting to turn into a parking lot, at a high rate of speed.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue and Iredell County EMS provided medical aid to the man, who airlifted to CMC Main in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the man, identified as 22-year-old Ruben Walker, died at the hospital on Saturday.

