Man dies due to injuries sustained in Mooresville motorcycle crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a semi-truck in Iredell County earlier this week.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, the crash happened on Plaza Drive near Lansing Circle on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the man on the motorcycle was traveling east on Plaza Drive when he hit the rear of the truck, which was stopped, waiting to turn into a parking lot, at a high rate of speed.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue and Iredell County EMS provided medical aid to the man, who airlifted to CMC Main in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the man, identified as 22-year-old Ruben Walker, died at the hospital on Saturday.

Related: One person killed in motorcycle crash near SouthPark Mall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.