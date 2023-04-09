Huntersville prom closet providing free dresses to help students go to school dances

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Prom season is here, which means that Lydia’s Prom Closet in Huntersville is stocking up their shelves and hanging up prom dresses, giving girls a boutique experience as they find the right dress for prom.

Founders Aileen Hinojosa and Tammy Morris said the prom closet started back in 2010 with only six dresses, but has now grown into so much more.

“It’s so amazing how God provides prom dresses for each girl,” Hinojosa said. “We partner with an amazing community who donates these prom dresses for us to be able to serve and to bless a girl that probably would not be able to go to prom.”

Morris said all of the shoes, dresses and accessories at Lydia’s are gently-used and donated, and are given to each girl for free.

“Parents are able to get a dress for them that maybe they wouldn’t be able to [otherwise],” Morris said.

With a large selection of dresses to give away, Hinojosa said it is an honor to be able to help girls in the community experience prom and feel loved while looking for a dress.

“It’s a blessing and an honor, not just an honor but a privilege that God saw the two of us, and saw a gift that he could use to serve the community,” she said.

Lydia’s Prom Closet is open every Saturday at First Baptist Church on Old Statesville Road from 9 a.m. to noon until May 6.

Hinojosa and Morris said they welcome people to shop, donate or even volunteer.

