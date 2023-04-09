PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Four dogs perish in Rowan Co. house fire

Fire reported in Gold Hill on Saturday afternoon
The home was located in Gold Hill on Goldpark Rd.
The home was located in Gold Hill on Goldpark Rd.(American Red Cross)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four dogs died in a house fire in Rowan County on Saturday, according to officials.

The fire was reported at approximately 3:17 p.m. at a mobile home on Goldpark Road in Gold Hill near the Stanly Co. line.

Fire officials reported seeing flames coming through the roof of the double wide mobile home. Officials reported that damage to the home, particularly in the kitchen area, was significant.

No injuries were reported, but four dogs died in the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping three people who were displaced by the fire.

