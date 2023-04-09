Four dogs perish in Rowan Co. house fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four dogs died in a house fire in Rowan County on Saturday, according to officials.

The fire was reported at approximately 3:17 p.m. at a mobile home on Goldpark Road in Gold Hill near the Stanly Co. line.

Fire officials reported seeing flames coming through the roof of the double wide mobile home. Officials reported that damage to the home, particularly in the kitchen area, was significant.

No injuries were reported, but four dogs died in the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping three people who were displaced by the fire.

