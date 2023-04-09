PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
CMPD investigating homicide at east Charlotte apartment complex

Police said a female victim was killed.
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 900 block of Southwood Oaks Lane, which is in the Stone Gate Apartments complex, just off of Reddman Road.

Police said a female victim died at the scene.

This is a developing story.

