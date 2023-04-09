CMPD investigating homicide at east Charlotte apartment complex
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 900 block of Southwood Oaks Lane, which is in the Stone Gate Apartments complex, just off of Reddman Road.
Police said a female victim died at the scene.
This is a developing story.
