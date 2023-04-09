PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
15 injured in CATS bus crash in north Charlotte

The crash happened near the intersection of Oaklawn Avenue and Statesville Avenue.
CATS bus(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several people were hurt in a crash involving a CATS bus in north Charlotte on Sunday morning.

According to Medic, the crash happened near the intersection of Oaklawn Avenue and Statesville Avenue.

Medic said 15 people involved in the incident were taken to the hospital, all with minor injuries.

This is a developing story.

