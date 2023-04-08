PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

WATCH LIVE: 2 arrests made following IOP beach shooting, City Council to hold emergency meeting

By Marissa Lute and Bryce Jacquot
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms Police department says two people have been arrested following a beach shooting that left six people injured Friday.

Shawn Alexander Martin-Goods, 18, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. A juvenile was also arrested whose name has not been released.

Police cannot confirm whether the two individuals arrested were involved in the shooting.

Shawn Alexander Martin-Goods, 18, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Shawn Alexander Martin-Goods, 18, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.(Charleston County Jail)

The Isle of Palms City Council will hold a press conference and an emergency meeting Saturday morning to address Friday’s shooting on the beach.

The press conference will take place at 11 a.m. at the Public Safety Building on the island, followed by the emergency council meeting at noon.

DON’T SEE LIVE VIDEO ABOVE? Click here to watch live.

Police say six people were taken to a hospital Friday evening after a shooting on the Isle of Palms.

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirmed the shooting happened behind Sea Cabins near 1140 Oceans Blvd. around 5:20 p.m.

ISLE OF PALMS SHOOTING

BREAKING NEWS: Isle of Palms Police are expected to give a briefing shortly on a shooting that injured four people. The mayor said one person is in custody and police have said several have been detained while they work to determine whether they were involved. MORE>> https://bit.ly/43diAcO

Posted by Live 5 News on Friday, April 7, 2023

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett says several people are in custody, but they cannot yet confirm whether the gunman is in custody. Several weapons have been collected, but it’s not clear if any were actually involved in the shooting.

EMS took four people to MUSC with non-life-threatening injuries. Cornett says a total of six people were injured. Storen said some of the victims had multiple gunshot wounds.

Cornett says there was a gathering involving high school seniors for “senior skip day,” and most of the victims are in their teens. At least one victim is an adult who was at the beach at the time of the shooting.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Summerville Police Department are assisting the Isle of Palms Police Department.

Police say there was no threat to the public after the incident.

The Isle of Palms Police Department says a tipline has been established for anyone with information on Friday’s shooting. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 843-529-3750.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Isle of Palms Police Department will hold another press conference at the public safety building at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A CATS bus made an appearance on actor Jeremy Renner's Instagram story
Why did actor Jeremy Renner take a photo of a Charlotte bus in Nevada?
An attempted armed robbery Thursday night in Concord ended with a 17-year-old dead, police said.
Teen killed, 2 charged after attempted armed robbery in Concord, police say
Grand Funk Railroad will be in concert on August 5.
2023 City of Kannapolis concerts and events announced
CMPD Animal Care & Control is encouraging the community to come out and adopt dogs.
Charlotte animal shelter ‘overfull,’ desperate for adoptions, fosters
All lanes on Interstate 85 South are closed at Little Rock Road in Charlotte.
Interstate 85 reopened after tractor-trailer crash in west Charlotte

Latest News

Celebrate Scottish heritage at the Highland Games
This planting took place on TRLT’s Cotton Creek Preserve near Biscoe, NC, a unique property...
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust among conservation partners restoring a piedmont Longleaf Pine ecosystem
From at 1905 Columbia Mark XXXV Electric and a 1934 Packard 1106 to the Le Mans-winning 1966...
Inaugural Smith Heritage Invitational to showcase exclusive collection of world-class automobiles Sunday, April 16
It's glitter Easter egg time!
Product Test: Easter egg fun with PAAS Glitter Color Cups