Persistent rain causing flood concerns for Gaston County coffee shop

CRAMERTON, N.C. (WBTV) - As evidenced by rainfall throughout the day Friday, weather has been impacting areas all over the state.

One Gaston County business near the South Fork Catawba River said whenever the water levels get too high, is has to make a few preparations.

“Just about anytime that it rains, or if there is expected rain, we just kind of have to pay attention to it, because if not it will start flooding in here,” Lauren Hartle, the assistant manager at Floyd & Blackie’s Coffeehouse and Ice Cream, said.

Hartle said there have been times in the past when heavy flooding has caused issues.

“We always make sure that we’re checking the weather to see if we might need to close down because if the water gets too high or there is too much rain, it will seep through the bottom of the floor,” she said. “It will just come up and there will be water everywhere.”

Not knowing exactly how the weather will pan out, Hartle is unsure if they will need to close this weekend.

“It’s kinda early to decide but there is always a concern when it is storming really bad,” she said.

Hartle said the coffee and ice cream shop is in the process of moving soon, to an area just across the street into a building that has a little more elevation.

Management hopes the move will bring an end to the flooding woes.

Rain is expected to persist throughout the day Saturday, not only in Gaston County, but throughout much of the area.

WBTV will have the latest on the forecast both on-air and online.

