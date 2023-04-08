PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One hurt in shooting at residential complex near UNC Charlotte

The shooting happened in the Townhomes at 49 North complex.
One person was shot at a group of townhomes near UNC Charlotte on Saturday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was hurt after they were shot at a residential complex near UNC Charlotte’s campus on Saturday afternoon.

According to Medic, the shooting happened on Rebecca Bailey Drive, which is in the Townhomes at 49 North complex, right off of University City Boulevard in northeast Charlotte.

Medic said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

