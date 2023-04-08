PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

I-85 reopened in northwest Charlotte after crash, no injuries reported

The incident happened on the northbound side near Brookshire Boulevard.
All lanes of I-85 North have reopened at the Brookshire Boulevard exit after an earlier crash.
All lanes of I-85 North have reopened at the Brookshire Boulevard exit after an earlier crash.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of I-85 North have been reopened in northwest Charlotte following a crash.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened on the northbound side near the Brookshire Boulevard exit.

Firefighters said multiple vehicles were involved.

Traffic had been being diverted onto Brookshire Boulevard.

Medic said nobody was injured in the incident.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A CATS bus made an appearance on actor Jeremy Renner's Instagram story
Why did actor Jeremy Renner take a photo of a Charlotte bus in Nevada?
An attempted armed robbery Thursday night in Concord ended with a 17-year-old dead, police said.
Teen killed, 2 charged after attempted armed robbery in Concord, police say
CMPD Animal Care & Control is encouraging the community to come out and adopt dogs.
Charlotte animal shelter ‘overfull,’ desperate for adoptions, fosters
Grand Funk Railroad will be in concert on August 5.
2023 City of Kannapolis concerts and events announced
All lanes on Interstate 85 South are closed at Little Rock Road in Charlotte.
Interstate 85 reopened after tractor-trailer crash in west Charlotte

Latest News

Interstate 85 reopened after tractor-trailer crash in west Charlotte
Interstate 85 reopened after tractor-trailer crash in west Charlotte
All lanes on Interstate 85 South are closed at Little Rock Road in Charlotte.
Interstate 85 reopened after tractor-trailer crash in west Charlotte
A downed tree is blocking a busy road and Gold Line tracks near Johnson C. Smith University.
Tree removed from Charlotte roadway, repairs ongoing on CityLYNX Gold Line tracks
A crash near Belmont Abbey College will impact traffic for the next few hours, according to the...
Crash near Belmont Abbey College cleared