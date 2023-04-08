I-85 reopened in northwest Charlotte after crash, no injuries reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of I-85 North have been reopened in northwest Charlotte following a crash.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened on the northbound side near the Brookshire Boulevard exit.

Firefighters said multiple vehicles were involved.

Traffic had been being diverted onto Brookshire Boulevard.

Medic said nobody was injured in the incident.

