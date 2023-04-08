Hundreds of flights delayed, thousands pack Charlotte airport for holiday travel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of flights have been delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Friday evening as people are traveling to spend time with loved ones over the holiday weekend.

Leading up to the holiday weekend, and the start of spring break for many, air travel was at full throttle Friday. Nearly 200,000 people are expected to travel through the airport this weekend, many of whom are facing flight issues.

“[I] got delayed two or three different times, so I actually just changed my flight to get on a sooner flight, so hopefully that one doesn’t get delayed,” Jena Seymore said.

As of Friday evening, more than 400 flights were delayed, and others canceled.

“[I was] originally going to leave at 3, and then now it’s 5:15, so a couple hours, and that makes a big difference when you’re trying to get somewhere pretty quick,” Seymore said.

As some dealt with flight delays, others waited in long lines at the ticket counter.

One Union County woman and her son arrived too early for their flight.

“We are four hours early, four-and-a-half hours early for our flight,” Dawn Lucas said. “I was a little concerned you know, and the ticket counters aren’t even open yet.”

In addition to delays and busy airport terminals, the airport is also dealing with limited parking. Out of the 21,000 parking spaces available, three out of eight parking lots and decks are already full.

