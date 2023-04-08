First Alert Weather Day issued as showers continue, chilly temperatures move in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More unseasonably cool conditions and periods of heavy rain can be expected for today as an upper-level disturbance pushes east and a wedge of cold air remains in place in the Carolinas. By Sunday, drier air will begin to settle across our area. Along with the dry conditions and sunshine, highs will gradually warm into the 70s next week.

First Alert Weather Day Today: Heavy rain at times, breezy, chilly.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

Our Saturday is on track to be a soaker with heavy rain at times along with some gusty winds. In the mountains, rain will mix with snow at times. An additional 1-2″ rainfall will be possible through this evening; expect highs in the 30s and 40s.

Forecast over the next few hours (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Rain will taper off before midnight giving way to mostly cloudy skies.

Overnight lows will range from the lower 30s in the mountains to near 40 degrees in Charlotte.

Before sunrise on Sunday, a few isolated showers will be possible otherwise expect gradual clearing throughout the day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

High pressure will build over the south Monday through Wednesday. Highs on Monday will warm into the 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs 70s.

Thursday looks partly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 70s.

The chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will return on Friday with highs in the lower 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

