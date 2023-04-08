Dry weather, warmer temperatures return for Easter Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Periods of heavy rain will continue tonight, and temperatures will remain chilly. Sunday, drier air will begin to settle across our area. Along with the dry conditions and sunshine, highs will gradually warm into the 70s next week.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer.

Rain will continue this evening and the potential for flooding will be possible in low-lying areas.

Sunday Futurecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

The rain will taper off from west to east close to midnight giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will range from the lower 30s in the mountains to near 40 degrees in Charlotte.

Before sunrise on Sunday, a few isolated showers will be possible, otherwise expect gradual clearing throughout the day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

High pressure will build over the south Monday through Wednesday. Highs on Monday will warm into the 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs 70s.

Thursday looks partly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 70s.

The chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will return on Friday with highs in the lower 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.