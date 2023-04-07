Interstate 85 reopened after tractor-trailer crash in west Charlotte
The lanes reopened around 2:40 p.m.
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of Interstate 85 South have reopened at Little Rock Road in Charlotte.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened just before 1 p.m. and reopened a little before 3 p.m.
The closure was due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer. According to Medic, one person was treated for life-threatening injuries.
WBTV is working to confirm the details.
