Interstate 85 reopened after tractor-trailer crash in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of Interstate 85 South have reopened at Little Rock Road in Charlotte.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened just before 1 p.m. and reopened a little before 3 p.m.

The closure was due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer. According to Medic, one person was treated for life-threatening injuries.

WBTV is working to confirm the details.

