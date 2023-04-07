PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Watch: Employee’s shirt ripped off by customer at Jimmy John’s in Wilmington

Security camera footage shows a man rip off a Jimmy John’s employee’s shirt during an altercation on Wednesday, April 5.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Security camera footage shows a man rip off a Jimmy John’s employee’s shirt during an altercation on Wednesday, April 5.

The man appears to reach towards the cash register right before the employee attempts to push him back. The customer then rips the employee’s shirt off during the struggle.

An incident report from the Wilmington Police Department says the assault was reported at around 6 p.m. at the Jimmy John’s on S 17th Street near Novant Health NHRMC.

Jimmy John’s Area Manager Wesley Meachum provided the video to WECT and said the employee had small lacerations or marks on the back of his neck from the shirt being ripped off.

WECT has reached out to police for more information.

Unedited security camera footage shows an altercation at a Jimmy John's on Wilmington on Wednesday, April 5.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for multiple NC counties
A CATS bus made an appearance on actor Jeremy Renner's Instagram story
Why did actor Jeremy Renner take a photo of a Charlotte bus in Nevada?
Grand Funk Railroad will be in concert on August 5.
2023 City of Kannapolis concerts and events announced
CMPD Animal Care & Control is encouraging the community to come out and adopt dogs.
Charlotte animal shelter ‘overfull,’ desperate for adoptions, fosters
Cinnamon and Felix
PHOTOS: Goat, dog leave Wake County Animal Center; head to new home in Johnston County

Latest News

Two tractors were damaged after they were set on fire in Chesterfield County.
Investigators seeking information after tractors set on fire near Chesterfield County highway
WBTV
Nailed by an AirTag: Gastonia hospital larceny suspect caught by keychain tracker
Israeli police and emergency service stand around a car involved in an attack in Tel Aviv,...
Attacks in Israel, West Bank kill 3 in worsening violence
Nailed by and AirTag: hospital larceny suspect caught by keychain tracker
Abandoned Homes Causes Concern For Neighbors