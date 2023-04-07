PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Two injured in crash after leading deputies on chase in Chester County

Deputies said the chase ended after the suspect hit a tree on Golf Course Road.
Two people were hurt after leading deputies on a chase in Chester County.
Two people were hurt after leading deputies on a chase in Chester County.(Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREAT FALLS, S.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured after they led deputies on a chase on Thursday night in Chester County.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began around 10:30 p.m. on Francis Avenue in Great Falls after the suspect vehicle failed to pull over for a traffic stop.

Deputies said the chase ended on Golf Course Road after the suspect vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree at a high rate of speed.

Both the driver of the car, along with a passenger, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office is seeking warrants to arrest the driver and charge them with failure to stop for a blue light.

S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

