Tree blocking Charlotte roadway, CityLYNX Gold Line tracks

Drivers should avoid the area.
A downed tree is blocking a busy road and Gold Line tracks near Johnson C. Smith University.
A downed tree is blocking a busy road and Gold Line tracks near Johnson C. Smith University.(Charlotte Area Transit System)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A downed tree is blocking a busy road and Gold Line tracks near Johnson C. Smith University.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s real-time traffic notification center reported the road is blocked at Beatties Ford Road and West Trade Street.

There is no word yet when the blockage will be cleared. Drivers should avoid the area in the meantime.

Check out WBTV’s free traffic map here and watch the latest broadcast below:

