Teen killed, 2 charged after attempted armed robbery in Concord, police say

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after an attempted armed robbery Thursday night in Concord, authorities said.

According to the Concord Police Department, officers went to a home on Cabarrus Avenue around 9:48 p.m. after someone called 911 and said a person had been shot and a robbery had occurred.

When police arrived, they said they found Xavier Nehemiah Zion Charlton, 17, of Salisbury, suffering from gunshot wounds near the back of the house.

Life-saving aid was administered, but the teen died of his injuries, according to Concord Police.

Police said a resident in the home, Nicholas Asbury, told them he was confronted by two men carrying handguns and that he fired his gun several times, striking them both.

Investigators said Kareem Mayo, 22, of Salisbury was with Charlton during the attempted robbery and was shot in the hand.

Mayo was charged with attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and shooting into an occupied property.

Asbury, 24, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000 or the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at (704) 93-CRIME.

