Neighbor calling on town, county officials to take action on abandoned homes in Clover

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in York County are voicing their concerns about abandoned homes littering their neighborhood.

WBTV first reported on this issue in the Town of Clover back in November.

Now, people living in another neighborhood in the same vicinity, say it’s a major problem there too.

Local resident Timothy Pace said there are six abandoned homes within walking distance of his home in Clover.

“It depresses the neighborhood,” he said.

Pace said his neighborhood off of North Main Street is littered with eyesores that also pose safety hazards.

“If a kid was out playing and got curious and wanted to step up on the porch, both front and back porches are rotted and they could fall through and get hurt really bad,” Pace said.

He also said that throughout the years, some of the homes have attracted squatting and drug-dealing.

“The police were able to get rid of the squatters and it’s just still sitting there empty,” he said.

WBTV reached out to several people listed in county records as property owners of the homes, but did not get a response.

When WBTV first started reporting on this issue, the town building inspector said that in some situations, they fine landowners under their nuisance ordinance.

Pace said that’s not enough, though.

“I would love to see the county step in and say enough is enough you either tear it down, fix it and put somebody in there or sell it and let somebody use it, or we’re gonna take it over,” he said.

Town officials were out of office for Good Friday. WBTV will keep you updated on their response to a request for comment.

WBTV also contacted York County but did not get a response as of the time this story was published.

