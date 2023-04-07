Nailed by and AirTag: hospital larceny suspect caught by keychain tracker

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police say a man is in custody after he broke into several cars in the parking lot of an area hospital before continuing the crime inside the building where patients and staff are. 48-year-old Mark Melton of Cherryville has been charged with felony larceny and is facing a thirty-thousand-dollar bond.

He was caught, by a keychain tracker.

“We immediately gained access to that AirTag, and we located our suspect.” Rick Goodale with the Gastonia Police said.

Gastonia Police were called out to Caromont Hospital for reports of several cars that were broken into in the parking lot, and items that were missing.

“She told them when she got off of work and went to her car that her car had been rifled through.” Goodale said.

Police checked the security camera and were able to find images of the suspect hitting several vehicles. But while officers were still taking the report, another problem at the hospital was realized.

“We were then notified that several nurses noticed that property was stolen from their break room.” Goodale told WBTV’s Ron Lee.

Investigators checked the cameras again, and say it was the same guy who had just gone though the cars in the parking lot. They say he walked in the front door and up to the second floor before finding several rooms which were open before taking whatever he could. But when the deed was done, he took off and was long gone. So how do you identify a suspect who disappeared into the night? It turns out you can do it pretty easily with one of these.

“One of the victims relayed to officers she had an AirTag in a bag that was stolen.” Officers said.

That little portable tracker that one of the victims had in her purse led officers to a hotel along Broadcast Street just as the suspect was leaving. But proving where the stolen items were turned out to be pretty simple.

“We asked our victim to ping her AirTag which she did, and officers heard it chirping in the backseat. It pretty much made this an open and shut case.” Goodale explained.

Police say Melton was quickly taken into custody before being hit with a thirty-thousand-dollar bond. They credit the rise in technology for helping solve crimes a whole lot faster.

“If we didn’t have the AirTag, we certainly would have put the surveillance video out and ask for help in trying to identify this suspect, but this AirTag made this case solve even quicker.” said Goodale.

