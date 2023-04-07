Molly’s Kids: Part of what it’s all about - connecting those who otherwise wouldn’t

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I often get asked, “What is #MollysKids?”

I typically answer, “a grassroots way of lifting up kids in our area,” or, “a pediatric network, connecting those who might need connected.”

Families meet each other through the words of #MollysKids.

It’s pretty awesome, though sometimes hard to describe. But tonight an email came in that shows a real-life, real-word example of what #MollysKids can mean.

So, before we hit the news this evening, before a long weekend and Spring Break for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, I bring you this beautiful email from a local mom named Sarah:

”Hi Molly! You did a #MollysKids post on my daughter, Piper, way back in 2015, when she was just 3 years old. Little did I know in that moment what a lasting impact it would have.

Without Piper becoming one of Molly’s Kids, we never would have known there was another family IN THE SAME COUNTY with a sweet, wonderful daughter that has some of the same conditions as my daughter. I never would have been able to sit down for dinner with a mother and father who not only understood the challenges, but could give advice and encouragement in a way not many others can.

Piper had an eight year run of fantastic health and growth. That was until one year ago today when her shunt failed. Of course when this happens, it means emergency brain surgery. By the end of 2022, Piper had three failures. That’s right, her shunt failed two more times… once in September and again in November.

Being 10, being in 5th grade, these things are not easy for any child these days but add in extended absences, restrictions, healing surgery scars, and some pretty serious medical anxiety… Piper was struggling. She thought she was alone. She asked ‘WHY ME?’ every day. But, I knew just who to reach out to! Hartley Plyler!! Yep, #MollysKids helped bring us together all those years ago.

I got so much support and encouragement from Hartley’s mom and dad then, and now that they are both older, Piper has an awesome role model to look up to. I just wanted to say thank you!

Without #MollysKids, none of this would have ever happened. I attached a picture of our families together this past Christmas!”

That’s what it’s all about.

- Molly

