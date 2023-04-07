Mecklenburg Co. homeowners should expect property taxes to increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A closer look at the impact Mecklenburg County’s property revaluation will have reveals that even if the city of Charlotte decides to remain revenue neutral, it means nearly everyone will see an increase in their property tax bill.

The revaluation process happens every four years. The biggest issue is at that time homes are worth a lot more. While that’s good for the homeowners’ investment, it also means they’ll likely pay more in taxes.

It’s been nearly a month since those revaluation notices landed in mailboxes, more than 411,000 of them. It’s not known for sure how much those tax bills will be until the tax rate is set.

During Thursday’s Charlotte City Council budget workshop, a map that was displayed showed areas in yellow are seeing the lowest change in value. However, it’s still about 50% higher.

Neighborhoods in lavender and dark purple – ones particularly in the west and north – have homes that are seeing the highest change in value. Those in the dark purple areas are seeing values that went up more than 125% in four years.

This map shows the increase in property revaluations across Mecklenburg County. (Source: Charlotte City Council)

City leaders are concerned because many of those homes are in lower-income neighborhoods - people who can least afford larger tax bills.

“As a legislative body, we have to be very careful about setting tax rates,” Dimple Ajmera, at-large council member, said. “So, we’re not adding an additional burden on our residents, especially the most vulnerable who have seen the higher property rate increase than the suburbs.”

Property tax bills won’t go out until July. In an effort to help people lessen the blow, there are options.

First and foremost, homeowners who think the tax assessor got their house’s value wrong can appeal for free.

Additionally, there are two programs targeting older homeowners – those over 65 or who are totally disabled.

The Homestead Exemption reduces the taxable value of their home, while the Circuit Breaker Program caps property taxes at 4% of income. Both of those programs have income limits.

Officials are also looking at a potentially new program that’s already offered at the county level for those who’ve been in their homes for at least three years and earn less than 80% of the area median income.

It would provide assistance up to 25% of a person’s tax bill, reducing the tax bill rather than providing reimbursement.

“All these programs are great but keep in mind this is a drop in the ocean. Just the need is so much that no matter what we do it just feels like we’re barely scratching the surface here,” Ajmera said.

