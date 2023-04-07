PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
LIVE: Isle of Palms Police expected to give update on shooting

Police confirm 4 injured; mayor says one in custody
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say four people have been taken to a hospital Friday evening after a shooting on the Isle of Palms.

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirmed there was a shooting behind Sea Cabins near 1140 Oceans Blvd. Isle of Palms Mayor Phillip Pounds says one person is in custody.

Police said they planned to hold a briefing to provide an update on the situation at approximately 8 p.m.

The Isle of Palms Police Department said several people have been detained as investigators work to determine whether they have any involvement in the shooting.

EMS took four people to MUSC with non-life-threatening injuries. Storen said some of the victims had multiple gunshot wounds.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Summerville Police Department are assisting the Isle of Palms Police Department.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

