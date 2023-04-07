Lancaster County woman missing since Wednesday found safe

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - A 66-year-old Lancaster County woman who had been missing since Wednesday was found safe, authorities said.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Nancy Karen Goldman has been missing since about 10 a.m. Wednesday when she left her home on Lillywood Lane in Indian Land.

Goldman had been on her way to the Social Security office in Rock Hill, but never made it. She also said she was going to an H&R Block location near a Bojangles.

She was found by a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigator around 7:40 a.m. Friday in Rock Hill, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Goldman is “safe and healthy.”

