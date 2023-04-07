PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Investigators seeking information after tractors set on fire near Chesterfield County highway

Two tractors were set on fire in a staging area off of U.S. Highway 52 last month.
Two tractors were damaged after they were set on fire in Chesterfield County.(SLED)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHERAW, S.C. (WBTV) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help in solving a Chesterfield County arson case involving multiple tractors that were set on fire last month.

According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), two tractors belonging to a contracting company were parked in a staging area when a passerby set them on fire on March 16, just before 8 p.m.

The tractors were parked off of U.S. Highway 52 near Midway Road.

Officials said they were being used as part of a repaving project on that same road.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-274-6372, or peedeecrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be submitted via the P3 Tips smartphone app.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any tip leading to the arrest of the subject(s) responsible.

