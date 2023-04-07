First Alert Weather Days: Rain continues Friday, Saturday before drying out for Easter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Good Friday is already starting out wet, as rain will continue through the first half of the weekend.

Temperatures are starting out in the 60s, but they are going down throughout the day as the rain chances ramp up. They should bottom out in the 40s.

A few thunderstorms and gusty winds are possible Friday. The weather will repeat itself on Saturday, with the chance of a wintry mix in the mountains.

The back half of the weekend looks better, as we’ll dry out for Easter Sunday.

