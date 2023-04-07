First Alert Weather Days: Flood Advisory issued for Gaston Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Flood Advisory has been issued for Gaston County as an intense thunderstorm crosses Lake Norman.

The advisory is in effect until 11:45 a.m. Friday, and flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. Between one to three inches of rain has fallen.

First Alert Weather Days remain in play for today and Saturday. A cold front will arrive today and stall just to our south for about 48 hours.

Through Saturday: Clouds, rain, very cold

Easter Morning : Sunrise: 7 a.m., cold 30s

Easter Afternoon: Mostly sunny, near 60°

FIRST ALERT: Rain & cold temperatures in the #CLT area forecast today. We're much warmer this morning than we will be this afternoon. Once we slip into the 40s, we'll won't get out until midday Easter Sunday! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/oB8zSZAJZZ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 7, 2023

So, Good Friday and Saturday will be wet and cold with temperatures tumbling into the 40s today and holding there right through Saturday while rain dominates.

While the set-up here calls for mainly rain, temperatures in the mountains will fall into the 30s Saturday morning and it is likely the rain will change to a wintry mix, especially in elevations above 4,000 feet, perhaps bringing some accumulation.

As for the rain, by the time it pulls out Saturday evening, two to three inches is likely across the Piedmont and one to two inches along and north of Interstate 40. Localized flooding around the Charlotte metro area will be a concern through Saturday.

Today & Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS around the #CLT region. Rain, heavy at times, thunder & colder temps in the 40s all in the forecast! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/BI5Cl6bbrt — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 7, 2023

As the rain pulls out Saturday evening, skies will gradually clear, and temperatures will fall into the 30s. So, Easter sunrise will be cold, but with sunshine coming back quickly on Sunday, the afternoon will improve to about 60 degrees.

FIRST ALERT: Good Friday & Saturday will be wet & cold with temps mainly in the 40s around the #CLT region. We'll start cold - mid to upper 30s on Easter, - but with sunshine coming back, we'll rebound to the lower 60s Sunday afternoon. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/ZjS1JLgHAa — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 7, 2023

There may be a risk for frost during the early morning hours on both Monday and Tuesday, but both days will also bring more sunshine with warmer highs in the middle 60s Monday and low to middle 70s on Tuesday.

Hope you have a great Easter weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.