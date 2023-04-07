First Alert Weather Days: Flood Advisory issued for Gaston Co.
The back half of the weekend looks better, as we’ll dry out for Easter Sunday.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Flood Advisory has been issued for Gaston County as an intense thunderstorm crosses Lake Norman.
The advisory is in effect until 11:45 a.m. Friday, and flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. Between one to three inches of rain has fallen.
First Alert Weather Days remain in play for today and Saturday. A cold front will arrive today and stall just to our south for about 48 hours.
- Through Saturday: Clouds, rain, very cold
- Easter Morning: Sunrise: 7 a.m., cold 30s
- Easter Afternoon: Mostly sunny, near 60°
So, Good Friday and Saturday will be wet and cold with temperatures tumbling into the 40s today and holding there right through Saturday while rain dominates.
While the set-up here calls for mainly rain, temperatures in the mountains will fall into the 30s Saturday morning and it is likely the rain will change to a wintry mix, especially in elevations above 4,000 feet, perhaps bringing some accumulation.
As for the rain, by the time it pulls out Saturday evening, two to three inches is likely across the Piedmont and one to two inches along and north of Interstate 40. Localized flooding around the Charlotte metro area will be a concern through Saturday.
As the rain pulls out Saturday evening, skies will gradually clear, and temperatures will fall into the 30s. So, Easter sunrise will be cold, but with sunshine coming back quickly on Sunday, the afternoon will improve to about 60 degrees.
There may be a risk for frost during the early morning hours on both Monday and Tuesday, but both days will also bring more sunshine with warmer highs in the middle 60s Monday and low to middle 70s on Tuesday.
Hope you have a great Easter weekend!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
