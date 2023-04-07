Dog spends 730 days at North Myrtle Beach shelter waiting for loving home

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach announced its Fireball’s two-year anniversary at the shelter.(Source: Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s a milestone that many four-legged friends don’t want to hit.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach announced its Fireball’s 2 year anniversary at the shelter. It means she has spent 730 days waiting for a home.

The humane society said the love that Fireball has for humans burns endlessly.

“Fireball explodes with excitement and love every time she meets someone, and it saddens us no one has chosen her,” the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach posted on its Facebook page.

They added that she is smart, listens very well and she’s loyal.

The staff at the shelter said that Fireball is strong and doesn’t realize her strength sometimes so a home with older children would be a better fit for her. They added that she’s very selective about other pets and after two years of being in a shelter environment, she may be better as the only pet in the home.

“This girl is long overdue to be back in a loving home! It only takes a matter of minutes to fall madly in love with Fireball, and we hope you can help us give her a fairytale ending,” the shelter posted.

If you’re interested in meeting Fireball you can call 843-249-4948 or CLICK HERE to submit an application.

