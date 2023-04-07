CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Look for this cool, wet pattern to continue into the first half of the weekend. The wet weather will wind down late Saturday night, but the chilly temperatures will stick around. Sunshine returns by Sunday afternoon and temperatures will gradually warm up into the 60s early next week.

First Alert Weather Day Saturday : Heavy rain at times, breezy, chilly

Sunday : Becoming mostly sunny, and breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, and pleasant.

The combination of an area of high pressure to our north, bringing in some much colder air, and an upper-level disturbance moving east from Louisiana and Mississippi will keep our area chilly and wet through Saturday evening. So far, we have received 1-3″ + of rainfall from the mountains to Charlotte. Steady rainfall can be expected for the balance of today with temperatures falling into the 40s. Overnight expect cloudy and breezy conditions with passing showers at times; lows will range from the 30s in the mountains to the 40s in Charlotte. Saturday will be another rainy day with heavy rain at times and some areas of patchy fog. Highs will only make it into the mid-40s.

Before sunrise on Sunday, a few lingering showers will be possible otherwise expect gradual clearing throughout the day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. High pressure will build over the south Monday through Wednesday. Highs on Monday will warm into the 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with high 70s. Thursday looks partly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 70s.

