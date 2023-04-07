Chihuahua with ‘a few screws loose’ needs to find forever home

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Employees at Anderson County PAWS aren’t sure what, if anything, is going on inside Sporty the chihuahua’s head.

Hundreds of people have liked and shared pictures of the “wall-eyed” pup posted on the rescue’s Facebook page. But Sporty still needs to find his forever home.

PAWS said “there are a few screws loose” but Sporty is capable of love and is very affectionate with his favorite people.

“Now we totally understand that most people don’t want a crazed chi-chi with a thousand-yard stare running around their home,” the Facebook post states. “But we do believe that there’s someone out there who would love Sporty and give him a good home.”

If you’re interested in finding out more about Sporty, visit Anderson County PAWS.

