AirTag leads police to man accused of stealing from CaroMont nurses

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cherryville man was arrested after allegedly breaking into several cars and stealing from a nurse’s break room, Gastonia Police said Friday.

The thefts happened just before 9 p.m. April 1 outside of CaroMont Regional Medical Center off Court Drive in Gastonia. Officers said they were called after a man was found trying to break into cars.

Police said they saw 48-year-old Mark Melton of Cherryville opening and riffling through a car that belonged to a nurse and though he did not appear to get anything from her car, video showed him breaking into other cars and stealing from them.

Officers said that while they were investigating, several nurses reported their items missing from a second-floor break room.

Security footage showed Melton going into the break room and leaving with the stolen items. One of them was a bag that had an AirTag in it.

Police used the AirTag’s information to find him at a motel on Broadcast Street. The bag with the tag was found in the back of his car, according to officers.

Melton was charged with felony larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny from a motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed under a $30,000 bond.

