PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

AirTag leads police to man accused of stealing from CaroMont nurses

Police were able to trace his location back to a motel on Broadcast Street.
Mark Melton
Mark Melton(Gastonia Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cherryville man was arrested after allegedly breaking into several cars and stealing from a nurse’s break room, Gastonia Police said Friday.

The thefts happened just before 9 p.m. April 1 outside of CaroMont Regional Medical Center off Court Drive in Gastonia. Officers said they were called after a man was found trying to break into cars.

[CaroMont Health to build hospital in Gaston County with $300 million investment]

Police said they saw 48-year-old Mark Melton of Cherryville opening and riffling through a car that belonged to a nurse and though he did not appear to get anything from her car, video showed him breaking into other cars and stealing from them.

Officers said that while they were investigating, several nurses reported their items missing from a second-floor break room.

Security footage showed Melton going into the break room and leaving with the stolen items. One of them was a bag that had an AirTag in it.

Police used the AirTag’s information to find him at a motel on Broadcast Street. The bag with the tag was found in the back of his car, according to officers.

Melton was charged with felony larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny from a motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed under a $30,000 bond.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for multiple NC counties
A CATS bus made an appearance on actor Jeremy Renner's Instagram story
Why did actor Jeremy Renner take a photo of a Charlotte bus in Nevada?
Grand Funk Railroad will be in concert on August 5.
2023 City of Kannapolis concerts and events announced
CMPD Animal Care & Control is encouraging the community to come out and adopt dogs.
Charlotte animal shelter ‘overfull,’ desperate for adoptions, fosters
Cinnamon and Felix
PHOTOS: Goat, dog leave Wake County Animal Center; head to new home in Johnston County

Latest News

Nancy Karen Goldman
Lancaster County woman missing since Wednesday found safe
Grand Funk Railroad will be in concert on August 5.
2023 City of Kannapolis concerts and events announced
An attempted armed robbery Thursday night in Concord ended with a 17-year-old dead, police said.
Teen killed, 2 charged after attempted armed robbery in Concord, police say
Teen killed, 2 charged after attempted armed robbery in Concord, police say - clipped version
Teen killed, 2 charged after attempted armed robbery in Concord, police say