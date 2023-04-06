Wilmington fire crews rescue motorcyclist who fell off bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While firefighters train every day, it’s not just about battling flames.

These men and women have many skills, including assisting with technical rescues.

A motorcyclist fell off a bridge last week on Martin Luther King Pkwy near 23rd St. and the airport exit going westbound.

The Wilmington Fire Department had multiple crews on the scene within minutes and then made contact with the man about 40 feet under the bridge.

“Our job was to come up with a system to get the patient back onto the bridge deck,” Michael Cooper, Captain with WFD, said. “So, we set up the ladder truck from downtown rig the rope system and performed a high-angle rope rescue to get him back on deck.”

Cooper says within 21 minutes the man was safely back on the roadway with only minor injuries.

“He had some scrapes and abrasions. And the concern, the patient change concern was he started going in and out of consciousness.”

A few weeks ago, these men and women did a similar technical rescue training exercise, so their skills were up to par.

“We train on TR-style operations at least once a week,” Cooper said.

Cooper says training every day is a crucial part of their jobs because these types of rescues are becoming more frequent.

“It is increasing in numbers over the past few years and we are expecting it to continue to increase,” Cooper said. “We’ve had several man and machine-type incidents. And a lot of building shoring, the city has a lot of vehicles that run into buildings, so we frequently go out and have to shore up the building from the damage from a vehicle into the building.”

