Why did actor Jeremy Renner take a photo of a Charlotte bus in Nevada?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Reno, NV is about 2,500 miles away from Charlotte, it’s clear across the country. So why is a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus making an appearance front and center on actor Jeremy Renner’s Instagram page --- in Washoe County, NV?

That’s the question that has some people on Reddit talking about after the actor posted a photo of CATS bus number 948 on his Instagram Story with the caption ‘Found a new campus Rennervations Garage with Battle Born Motors ... Washoe, NV.’

At first glance, the caption doesn’t make much sense but for those who know Disney+ shows, ‘Rennervations’ is the name of a new show on the streaming platform premiering on April 12.

A CATS bus made an appearance on actor Jeremy Renner's Instagram story (Jeremy Renner)

“‘RENNERVATIONS,’” is an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs,” a Disney+ fact sheet reads.

It appears the bus could be part featured on the show, but what capacity it will serve is yet to be seen. It also seems like the bus is a decommissioned government surplus vehicle, which are vehicles often sold at public auctions by governments across the country when they reach the end of their lives.

“I’m buying these decommissioned government vehicles to help reimagine them to help serve this community again, just in a different way,” Renner said on the Rennervations trailer.

Renner hasn’t always been an actor and his other passions and experience include construction work --- and repurposing vehicles.

“Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado, and he is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same,” according to Disney.

WBTV has reached out to Disney to find out more about the bus, and if it will be making an appearance in the show. At the time of publication we have not received a response.

