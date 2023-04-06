PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
VIDEO BLOG: WBTV is at the 2023 Masters Tournament!

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WBTV) - Nate Wimberly and Cam Gaskins are both in Augusta, Georgia all week for The Masters Tournament on WBTV News!

Follow along with their journey here and check back daily with WBTV for complete coverage on air and online as the tournament gets underway.

Follow Nate and Cam on Twitter for even more!

» LIVE: CHECK THE CURRENT LEADERBOARD

» WBTV SPORTS: Watch all coverage here

Day 1: Hitting The Road!

WBTV has continuing coverage all week long.

Day 2: Hitting A Road Bump!

Complete golf tournament coverage all week on WBTV News.

Day 3: The Action Begins!

WBTV has complete golf coverage from Augusta all week long.

