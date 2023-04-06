PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Today will be the beginning of a wet, unsettled period through the weekend

Friday will be a washout with high rain chances through the nighttime hours.
A big cool-down is also on its way.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One last warm afternoon for today with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon – some of which could turn strong with damaging winds and/or hail. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 50s with rain picking up.

Friday will be a washout with high rain chances through the nighttime hours. Temperatures will be cooling down throughout the day making for a cold and damp day in the 40s and 50s.

  • First Alert Weather Day today: Scattered PM t-storms
  • First Alert Weather Day Friday & Saturday: Washout, cold & windy
  • Easter Sunday: Mild & drier
.
.(WBTV)

Steady rain will continue into Saturday with high temperatures only in the upper 40s. Rainfall totals will range from 2-3′' around the piedmont from Thursday – Saturday.

Rain will pull off by Sunday morning with a drier day in store and temperatures warming up to the upper 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
Sandra and Leon Levine are seen here in 2010.
Philanthropist, Family Dollar owner Leon Levine dies
A man was killed in a worksite accident on Tuesday afternoon in Gaston County.
Man killed in Gaston County worksite accident
Park Road in south Charlotte was shut down for hours Tuesday night following a crash that...
1 killed, 3 injured in south Charlotte crash
Tricia Cotham sat down with WBTV on Tuesday
Charlotte-area lawmaker switches parties, giving Republicans a supermajority

Latest News

A big cool-down is also on its way.
First Alert Weather Days issued for wet, unsettled period through the weekend
Rain chances ramp up quickly Thursday night and stay very high all day Friday and into Saturday.
First Alert Weather Days: Rain moves in tonight, sticks around Friday, Saturday
First Alert Weather Days: Rain moves in tonight, sticks around Friday, Saturday
.
First Alert Weather Days: Unsettled and cooler as we approach Easter