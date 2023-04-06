Today will be the beginning of a wet, unsettled period through the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One last warm afternoon for today with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon – some of which could turn strong with damaging winds and/or hail. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 50s with rain picking up.

Friday will be a washout with high rain chances through the nighttime hours. Temperatures will be cooling down throughout the day making for a cold and damp day in the 40s and 50s.

First Alert Weather Day today: Scattered PM t-storms

First Alert Weather Day Friday & Saturday: Washout, cold & windy

Easter Sunday: Mild & drier

. (WBTV)

Steady rain will continue into Saturday with high temperatures only in the upper 40s. Rainfall totals will range from 2-3′' around the piedmont from Thursday – Saturday.

Rain will pull off by Sunday morning with a drier day in store and temperatures warming up to the upper 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.