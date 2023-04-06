Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several counties in Carolinas until 4:15 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Severe weather has moved into several areas surrounding Charlotte on Thursday afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been declared for Mecklenburg and Union counties in North Carolina, and in York and Chester counties until 4:15 p.m.

⛈️ Severe T'storm Warning issued for portions of York, Chester, Mecklenburg, & Union Counties until 4:15pm!



60mph wind gusts & quarter size hail possible! #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/YYOf4PlwSD — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) April 6, 2023

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible, along with a chance for quarter-sized hail.

