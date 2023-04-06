PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for multiple NC counties until 5:30 p.m.

The warning covers Alexander and Iredell counties.
The warning covers Meck. and Union counties in N.C., and York and Chester counties in S.C.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Severe weather has moved into several areas surrounding Charlotte on Thursday afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been declared for Alexander and Iredell counties in North Carolina until 5:30 p.m.

Warnings had also been in place for Mecklenburg, Caldwell and Union counties in North Carolina, and in York and Chester counties earlier in the afternoon.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible, along with a chance for quarter-sized hail.

Stay tuned to WBTV both on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

