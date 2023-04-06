SBI confirms embezzlement investigation within the Anson Co. Chamber of Commerce

WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation confirms to WBTV that there is an ongoing investigation into allegations of embezzlement within the Anson County Chamber of Commerce.

“On Wednesday, 03/15/2023, Chief T. L. Spencer requested the NCSBI to investigate an alleged embezzlement involving fraudulent transactions including unauthorized use of an Anson County Chamber of Commerce (ACCC) debit card and using fraudulent checks to withdraw cash from the ACCC accounts for personal use. The investigation is ongoing,” according to SBI Spokesperson Angie Grube.

Wadesboro Chief of Police Thedis Spencer responded to a request for more information on the allegations. He confirmed the case is now with the SBI and provided an incident report taken by a Wadesboro Police Department detective.

A police report from the Wadesboro Police Department shows the MO as 'President/CEO embezzled money from non-profit corporation' (WBTV)

“This investigation was turned over to the NC State Bureau of Investigation. The Wadesboro Police Department is not investigating,” Spencer wrote in an email.

Although the name of the individual under investigation is redacted, the police report provides insight into the allegations.

“President/CEO embezzled money from [the] non-profit corporation,” according to the report.

Shelby Emrich is listed as the President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce on the organization’s website.

After reaching out to the Chamber of Commerce on Facebook Messenger, that no longer appears to be the case.

“Shelby Emrich is no longer with the Anson County Chamber of Commerce,” according to the reply provided to WBTV on Facebook.

Shelby Emrich is listed as the Anson County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO (ACCC)

When asked for the name of the individual under investigation the SBI would not provide one.

“I am unable to confirm a name. No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing,” Grube said.

WBTV attempted to locate arrest reports or criminal complaints related to Emrich at the Anson County Courthouse but none have been filed. General Statute Article 18 § 14-90 defines embezzlement, depending on the amount of money embezzled the crime is either a Class C felony or a Class H felony.

“If the value of the property described in subsection (b) of this section is one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000) or more, the person is guilty of a Class C felony. If the value of the property is less than one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000), the person is guilty of a Class H felony,” according to the General Statute.

It is unclear how much money is alleged to have been embezzled because the police report is redacted.

According to the North Carolina Courts, a Class C felony carries a maximum punishment of 231 Months; a Class H felony carries a maximum punishment of 39 Months.

WBTV attempted to contact Emrich, the Anson County Chamber of Commerce, and the Anson County Economic Development Corporation. The Anson County Economic Development Corporation is an organization that lists the Anson County Chamber of Commerce as a ‘community ally.’

JD Brickman, Chairman of the Anson County Commissioners responded and said he was unable to comment due to the ongoing investigation. Other commissioners were also contacted via email but none have responded.

The Anson County Chamber of Commerce is not a county government organization but the chamber, along with other economic development organizations, works closely with local government boards.

Emrich has not responded to WBTV’s attempts to reach her via email, phone, or a message on Facebook.

Anson County Attorney Scott Forbes provided WBTV with a brief statement when asked about the investigation.

“I hate the SBI is even involved. I hate that for her, her family, the Chamber, and our community,” Forbes said in a text message.

No charges have been filed against Emrich and according to the SBI, no arrests have been made in the investigation.

