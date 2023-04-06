Rowan Chamber Minority Business Trade Show set for April 27

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce’s first ever Minority Business Trade Show will be held on Thurs., April 27, 4 - 7 p.m. at Livingstone College Hospitality Center, 530 Jake Alexander Blvd. Salisbury.

Sponsors are Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, F & M Bank, Salisbury Post, City of Salisbury, Catawba College, Hood Theological Seminary and Livingstone College.

Elia Gegorek, Minority Business Council Chair said, “We are so excited to showcase our locally owned female and minority businesses and have a community cultural celebration. Our goal is to encourage major employers to increase the percentage of business they do with a diverse group of entrepreneurs.”

The schedule for the day:

12 noon Sponsor/Exhibitor Set up

4 p.m. Ribbon Cutting to Open Exhibit Hall Doors – free and open to the public

5 p.m. Mix and Mingle “Cultural Celebration” with food, drinks, and music!

7 p.m. Close

The Minority Business Trade Show will be the Chamber’s largest networking event. It is a business-to-business expo with valuable business connections made among the participants. Several of the booths will offer valuable door prizes in addition of a grand prize at the end of the evening. Food and refreshments will be available.

Exhibitor booth fees are $150 for Chamber members and $300 for non-members and the deadline for registration is April 20.

The Trade Show is free to attend. For more information, please contact the Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or on the Chamber’s website: www.rowanchamber.com

