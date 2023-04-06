Pursuit leads to arrest, recovery of stolen vehicle

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a new Dodge Charger that had been stolen from a dealership in Cary was recovered after a pursuit in Rowan County last month.

Details on the case were released today. Deputies say that on March 23rd, they were dispatched to the area of Daves Dr. and Stokes Ferry Rd. in attempt to locate a car stolen from the Hendrick dealership in Cary, NC.

The vehicle, a white 2023 Dodge Charger, had GPS to show the vehicle to be in the area.

Investigators say that when deputies were checking the area of Cedar Pond Dr., they saw a white Dodge Charger “fish tailing” from behind a duplex. Deputies began pursuit of the Charger as it turned on Stokes Ferry Rd heading toward Salisbury City limits.

According to the report, the vehicle crossed the double yellow line on numerous occasions to go around other vehicles, and exceeded speeds of 110 miles-per-hour.

A Rowan County detective was in the area and able to deploy stop sticks to result in a successful hit of the tires as the vehicle entered the city limits. The suspect continued to the Salisbury Animal Hospital where he abandoned the stolen vehicle and began running on foot.

The suspect was located at E. Council St. and Kentwood Ave. by deputies and taken into custody.

Dontray Hicks was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, flee to elude arrest, and misdemeanor reckless driving. He was also wanted for felony probation violation, breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, and breaking and entering a motor vehicle from Wake County.

Hicks was given a $195,000 secured bond and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.

