Police chase in stolen car ends with Charlotte K9 officers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A police chase in Charlotte Wednesday night involving a stolen car ended with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s K9 Unit.

Police said the chase started after 9 p.m. when officers found a stolen Mazda 6. They tried to do a traffic stop but said the driver kept going.

During the chase, the driver ran off the road and hit a ditch at Wesley Village Road and Wesley Green Way. Police said the driver and passengers then jumped out of the car and ran.

CMPD’s Aviation Unit, RTCC, and Central and Metro Division officers helped with taking the driver into custody, but it was the department’s K9 unit that found them.

This is a developing situation. Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today, and watch the latest broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.