PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

PHOTOS: Goat, dog leave Wake County Animal Center; head to new home in Johnston County

Cinnamon and Felix
Cinnamon and Felix(Wake County Government)
By Chloe Rafferty and Kathryn Hubbard
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A pair of best friends have em’barked’ on their new adventure.

The “truly bonded” dog and goat duo that became internet famous for their friendship has officially left the Wake County Animal Center Wednesday for their new home.

One week ago, the animal center announced that Felix, a male dog, and Cinnamon, a female goat, are going to live out their years together at a Johnston County farm.

The two came to the shelter together on March 13 after their owner was hospitalized and unable to care for them. Officials said they previously lived at a home in Raleigh.

The center said Felix and Cinnamon are best friends who sleep together and are together 24/7 — except when they eat.

Wednesday, Wake County Government shared photos of the pair leaving the animal center and heading to their new home.

“It warms our hearts to see these two besties leave the animal center for good and start their new adventure together with their new family,” Wake County Government wrote in a Facebook post.

Congratulations, Felix and Cinnamon!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
Sandra and Leon Levine are seen here in 2010.
Philanthropist, Family Dollar owner Leon Levine dies
A man was killed in a worksite accident on Tuesday afternoon in Gaston County.
Man killed in Gaston County worksite accident
Park Road in south Charlotte was shut down for hours Tuesday night following a crash that...
1 killed, 3 injured in south Charlotte crash
Tricia Cotham sat down with WBTV on Tuesday
Charlotte-area lawmaker switches parties, giving Republicans a supermajority

Latest News

Republicans have scheduled a news conference Thursday to discuss the bills.
Bills placing restrictions on transgender student-athletes in N.C. introduced
Yi Yao, 29
Duke employee arrested for sex crimes, received $8M bond: warrants
Elia Gegorek, Minority Business Council Chair said, “We are so excited to showcase our locally...
Rowan Chamber Minority Business Trade Show set for April 27
Tricia Cotham sat down with WBTV on Tuesday
Charlotte-area lawmaker switches parties, giving Republicans a supermajority