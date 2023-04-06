PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Patron travels from Australia for 2023 Masters Tournament

Our WBTV Sports team is on-site bringing you all the action from the biggest event in golf.
The first round of the 87th Masters Tournament in Augusta is officially set to tee off on Thursday.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The first round of the 87th Masters Tournament in Augusta is officially set to tee off on Thursday.

Our WBTV Sports team is on-site bringing you all the action from the biggest event in golf.

Watch the video above, as WBTV’s Cam Gaskins had more on how far some fans are willing to travel to witness the beauty of Augusta National Golf Course.

You may also like: ‘I’ve got all the ingredients’: Rory McIlroy eyes first green jacket, career grand slam at 87th Masters

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
Sandra and Leon Levine are seen here in 2010.
Philanthropist, Family Dollar owner Leon Levine dies
A man was killed in a worksite accident on Tuesday afternoon in Gaston County.
Man killed in Gaston County worksite accident
Park Road in south Charlotte was shut down for hours Tuesday night following a crash that...
1 killed, 3 injured in south Charlotte crash
Tricia Cotham sat down with WBTV on Tuesday
Charlotte-area lawmaker switches parties, giving Republicans a supermajority