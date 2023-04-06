PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Pass The Plate event raises over $134,000 for Rowan Helping Ministries

By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 6, 2023
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Helping Ministries’ largest fundraiser of the year, Pass The Plate, was held on Saturday, April 1st at the Country Club of Salisbury. The event was a success, raising over $134,000 to support Rowan Helping Ministries’ programs.

With over 230 guests in attendance, including Rowan Helping Ministries’ staff, board members, volunteers, and donors, the event was a fun-filled evening with live music performances by Colton Sherrill, casino games, and a range of silent auction items donated by over 30 Rowan County businesses.

Additionally, guests had the chance to win several raffle items such as a vacation package stay at The Twelve Oaks in Covington, GA, and a Reid Electric Assist Bike donated by Skinny Wheels.

“Many thanks to our amazing community for their tremendous support of our 2023 Pass the Plate event. So many generous donations helped make our event and silent auction a huge success,” says Planning Committee Chair Melissa Yates.

The Pass The Plate Fundraiser Event was planned by a dedicated committee of volunteers, including Noel Adams, Cindy Barger, Brittany Barnhardt, Kim Beam, Rebecca Clement, Joan Correll, Lee Cowan, Anita Edwards, Jenni Fogt, Janet Loeblein, Matt Marsh, Katie Menees, Betty Mickle, Jackie Molenda, Meredith Smith, Erica Taylor, and Melissa Yates.

The ‘Pass the Plate’ fundraiser has been an annual event since its inception in 2007, raising $50,000 during its first year. The fundraiser has continued every year since then, except for 2020 due to the pandemic.

The success of the event was made possible by the support of major sponsors, including presenting sponsor Food Lion Feeds.

For over 36 years, Rowan Helping Ministries has been providing food, temporary shelter, transitional and permanent supportive housing, supportive services, and crisis assistance to those in need in Rowan County. The organization relies on the generosity of donors and volunteers to continue their mission of helping those in need.

