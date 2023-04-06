PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Officials searching for missing 66-year-old Lancaster County woman

Nancy Karen Goldman was last seen on Wednesday morning.
Nancy Karen Goldman
Nancy Karen Goldman(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials are searching for a missing 66-year-old Lancaster County woman.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Nancy Karen Goldman has been missing since about 10 a.m. Wednesday when she left her home on Lillywood Lane in Indian Land.

Goldman had been on her way to the Social Security office in Rock Hill, but never made it. She also said she was going to an H&R Block location near a Bojangles.

Her silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra was last seen at 11:24 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of East Friedman Road and Pond Road in Rock Hill. The South Carolina license plate is numbered ‘ALJ-269.’

Goldman is described as a white woman, who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs about 135 pounds. She has shoulder-length, brown, curly hair, and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a t-shirt.

She is known to sit for long periods in parking lots and frequents McDonald’s and Taco Bell.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select Option 4, or submit a tip at this link, or download the P3Tips mobile app available for both Apple and Android devices.

