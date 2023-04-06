Molly’s Kids: Remington Sharpe showing signs of vision, now a big brother

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Update tonight on Remington Sharpe, from Statesville. This 23-month-old lives with Optic Nerve Hypoplasia (ONH), a diagnosis given to one out of every 10,000 babies born.

Remington was diagnosed at just four months old. ONH causes little-to-no vision. It’s a lifelong disability. His mom, Jadden Fletcher, and his dad, Marcus Sharpe, were told there was no chance of change.

We first introduced this family last March, in 2022 (read here).

Last month, Jadden took Remington to Duke University Eye Medical Center for a second opinion because - good news - Remington was showing some signs of vision. His teachers also believed he could see various things. Remington also took his first steps back in September and kids diagnosed with ONH usually don’t walk until they’re four years old.

”He is doing so well,” Jadden said. “We were really excited about the upcoming visit because he’s walking around by himself and playing with toys himself and saying so many words. He turns two in May and we know he’s so smart. We are proud of him and were really ready for this second opinion on his diagnosis.”

At Duke, Remington’s eyes were tested. His eyes were dilated. He was given light-up toys to see how he handled them. Ultimately, doctors said everything still looks the same.

ONH happens when the optic nerve doesn’t fully develop in the womb and Remington’s optic nerve just hadn’t developed.

”The doctor said he has very little light sensitivity, which isn’t comfortable to him,” Jadden said. “If it was comfortable he would be bringing those light-up toys to his eyes. Instead, he just played with them in his hands. The doctor said some studies are happening that might possibly find a cure for Optic Nerve Hypoplasia, but nothing too promising.”

So, Jadden said, they’re back to focusing on what they can focus on: Remington’s steps ahead.

”He is literally walking everywhere,” Jadden said. “Finding his way around the house, playing outside in his pool, riding his power wheels and living his best life. He also talks A LOT. He sings to me every day. He’s full of joy.”

Also different from last March? Now Remington is a big brother.

”I had his sister back in August,” Jadden said. “Remington is gentle with her and loves on her with kisses. He is a true blessing to us.”

Jadden originally reached out last year to educate us on ONH. That’s why she says she sent this update as well.

”We’re staying positive,” she said. “Thank you for continuing to show people Optic Nerve Hypoplasia. As I said last year, I’d like for these kids and babies who live with ONH not to be looked down on even though they’re essentially blind. Remington is just like other almost-2-year-olds, and is learning new things every day.”

Thank you for the update, Jadden.

- Molly

